Apple’s latest patent hints at game-changing AirPods technology!

In a recent patent application, Apple depicted AirPods with a small touchscreen display on the front, and it has stirred up quite a buzz in the tech community.

The proposed addition of a touchscreen display on the AirPods case could be a game-changer in the earbuds industry.

The display would provide information about the AirPods, including battery life and music playback options, among other things.

The patent depicts an AirPods case with a touchscreen display that could be used to navigate and control the AirPods, allowing users to access various features without having to use their phones.

These features include listening to music, adjusting the volume, and more.

If the AirPods case were to include a touchscreen display, users would find it more convenient and streamlined since they wouldn’t have to take out their phone to check the battery life or manage playback.