Karan Johar faces backlash for wanting to end Anushka’s career

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar is facing severe criticism as an old interview video of him and Anushka Sharma resurfaced on social media.

The video shows an old interview of Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma, where he can be heard saying that he initially wanted to sabotage Anushka’s career.

He mentioned that when Aditya Chopra showed him Anushka’s picture for the movie Rabne Bana Di Jodi, he had said, “Are you crazy? Cast her, don’t cast her.”

However, after watching her performance in Band Baaja Baaraat, Karan said he felt compelled to call Anushka and apologise for wanting to end her career. Despite Anushka laughing during the interview, social media users are criticising Karan Johar for his comments.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri retweeted the video, stating that dirty politics against talented outsiders by a few individuals have led to the decline of Bollywood.