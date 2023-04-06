Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates birthday with Lahore Qalandars family

Pakistan Cricket Team’s ace fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrated his 23rd birthday with his Lahore Qalandars’ family, the head coach of team Aaqib Javed and CEO of franchise Atif Rana.

Lahore Qalandars wished the left-arm fast bowler and also posted the pictures of him cutting and eating the cake.

Shaheen Shah Afridi thanked the fans and all the people who wished him a happy birthday, as he also asked them to pray for their success in World Cup year too.

His Lahore Qalandars team-mate and fellow Pakistan team fast bowler Haris Rauf also posted a picture with the birthday boy.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also wished him a happy birthday.