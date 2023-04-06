Imran Khan fires fresh salvo at govt after resolution against SC verdict approved in NA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has criticised the government for passing a resolution in the National Assembly after the Supreme Court’s verdict on the elections.

The former prime minister took to the Twitter to accuse the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of trying to avoid the elections at any cost.

Mr Khan further claimed that the PDM government has passed an unconstitutional law regarding the Supreme Court and also passed a resolution against the judiciary in the National Assembly.

He alleged that the National Security Committee meeting, scheduled for the following day, would be used to justify postponing the elections under the pretext of security concerns.

The PTI chairman said, “The PDM’s actions would not only expose the armed forces to the judiciary but also directly to the nation.”