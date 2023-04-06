Get ready for brand-new look: iPhone set for major overhaul after 6 years

Apple is finally planning to overhaul it on the tenth anniversary of its introduction. Apple is known for making subtle changes to its hardware and software, gradually transitioning from one era to another.

The iOS 17 update may bring a much-needed redesign to the iPhone’s Control Center, which has had a similar look and feel since 2017.

While this approach has resulted in iPhones that look similar to each other, it also means that it’s hard to distinguish between different versions of iOS, such as iOS 15 and iOS 16, which have the same Home Screen, Control Center, and other system interfaces.

Also read: Motorola launches Edge 40 Pro with IP68 resistance rating, 60MP selfie camera

However, according to MacRumors forum member, iOS 17 is expected to bring some significant changes to the Control Center, which was first introduced with iOS 7 ten years ago.

Although Apple has made some tweaks to it over the years, the last significant redesign happened in 2017 with the release of iOS 11.

Since then, Apple has made some significant changes to the Home Screen, Lock Screen, and Notification areas, so it’s not surprising that the Control Center is next on the list.

Also read: Is your iPhone about to become obsolete? Find out if it is fit for iOS 17 support

Many iPhone users have complained about the lack of customization options available in the Control Center. Some toggles are fixed, and users cannot remove or move them around. Additionally, third-party app developers are still unable to create toggles for their apps, which would be useful shortcuts.

iOS 17 developer beta 1 is expected to be available on June 5, shortly after the main WWDC23 keynote.