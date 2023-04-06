Sayeeda Warsi slams Suella Braverman words against Pakistani men

Pakistani-origin British lawyer, politician, and member of the House of Lords Baroness Sayeeda Hussain Warsi slammed the Indian origin U.K Home Minister for her derogatory words for British-origin Pakistani men.

Warsi sharing two reports—one from yesterday, one from today—both within days of Suella Braverman crass race baiting over the weekend.

She said Home secretary needed to do her job and focus on the tragic victims of these appalling crimes rather than trying to audition as a Trump tribute act.

Braveman comments on Pakistani men

Braverman came under fire for comments regarding British-Pakistani men. The home secretary during an interview with Sky News had said that British-Pakistani men “hold cultural values at odds with British values”.

The UK minister was talking about plans to tackle child abuse when she singled out British-Pakistani men and said: “White English girls, sometimes in care, sometimes who are in challenging circumstances, being pursued and raped and drugged and harmed by gangs of British-Pakistani men who’ve worked in child abuse rings or networks.”

But the spokesperson, the British home secretary had “erroneously branded criminal behaviour of some individuals as a representation of the entire community”.

Who is Sayeeda Warsi and why she resigned?

Warsi had served as co-Chairwoman of the Conservative Party from 2010 to 2012. She was Minister of State for Faith and Communities, until her resignation citing her disagreement with the Government’s policy relating to the Israel–Gaza conflict in August 2014.

Pakistan slams Suella Braverman remarks

Pakistan on Wednesday took exception to the remarks made by a British minister, singling out British-Pakistani men that their cultural values were at odds with the British values.

Speaking at the weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch termed Suella Braverman’s remarks as a “misleading picture signalling the intent to target and treat British-Pakistanis differently”.

“We find these remarks as dangerous, discriminatory, and xenophobic,” she said.