No DRS system in World Cup qualifier matches

International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Thursday that Decision Review System (DRS) would not be available for the ICC World Cup qualifying round matches, which would be held in Zimbabwe in June.

There was controversy last time in 2019 World Cup qualifiers, which was held in 2018 in Zimbabwe as well, as there was no third umpire for 24 out of 34 matches.

ICC told that third umpire would be available for all matches this time, but the DRS system would not be at disposal.

Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus had taken a dig at the umpiring standard in the recently concluded World Cup qualifier playoff as the umpiring standard was also questioned.

USA and UAE progressed to the qualifying round by winning the playoff round and would join Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, West Indies at the event.

The ODI World Cup would be held in India in October and only two teams will book their spots from the qualifying round.

New Zealand, India, England, Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have already qualified directly by finishing in Top seven of ICC ODI Super League whereas one of South Africa and Ireland will qualify directly and one of them will play qualifying event in Zimbabwe.