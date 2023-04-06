Watch Live
Ali Amin Gandapur arrested from Dera Ismail Khan

Former federal minister claims Police tells him he has been arrested on orders from 'above'
Ahmed Nawaz Mughal Apr 07, 2023
<p>Picture Courtesy: Twitter</p>

Former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been arrested by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police outside the Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Ali Amin had taken a refuge in the premises of the High Court to avoid arrest.

According to initial report from Dera Ismail Khan, a heavy contingent of police was present outside the High Court since Thursday morning.

SAMAA TV reported, police did not disclose in which case PTI senior leader was arrested.

Imran Khan condemns Gandapur arrest

PTI Chairman Imran Khan swiftly responded on the arrest of the Ali Amin Gandapur.

He tweeted, “Today complete law of the jungle prevails in Pak. PDM & handlers have a one point agenda - that is to go after PTI workers & leadership. It was decided preemptively to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur despite bails. But they will still be decimated in the elections InshaAllah.”

PTI

ali amin gandapur

