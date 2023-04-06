No political party can escape elections: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that no political party can avoid going to elections, and those who do will be buried politically.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Lawyers Complex in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that if the request for a full court review had been accepted, there would have been no objections. He also brought up the fact that the decision made by Justice Qazi Faez Isa bench was overturned through a circular.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his stance of requesting a review of the court’s decision and stressed the importance of acknowledging one’s mistakes. He urged the court to form a full court, stating that the decision would be widely accepted.

He recalled that Justice Munir was the creator of the principle of necessity which took Pakistan in a certain direction. He said, “We respect Supreme Court and justices and their decisions should apply to everyone.”

Regarding proceedings of the Supreme Court in the case for elections, he mentioned that a nine-member bench was formed which was later shortened to three members as some judges recused. In the same case, political parties were not made part of the proceedings despite requests, he noted.

“A court verdict was given that a prime minister was nothing without his federal cabinet but this principle was not applied to others,” he said adding that all the stakeholders should look at their conduct and decide whether they wanted to protect the future of coming generations or they wanted to indulge in fights for their personal interests and take Pakistan in a direction from which nobody could come back.

The prime minister Sharif emphasised that no political party is avoiding the upcoming election and whoever does so will face political consequences, adding that an appeal has been filed, and it is unclear at this point. Additionally, political parties have not been involved in the matter, and all stakeholders must take responsibility for their actions.

Mr Sharif stressed the importance of prioritising the future of upcoming generations over personal conflicts, adding that they will continue to request a review of the court’s decision.

The premier went on to add that acknowledging mistakes is crucial, and all stakeholders must work together to overcome challenges. He, however, believes that there is still an opportunity to make a decision that benefits Pakistan’s best interests.

He also proposed that if the Lawyers Complex lacks a sports complex, it should be added, along with a swimming pool for both women and men. Sharif acknowledged that lawyers had to fight for their position and make sacrifices to restore the judiciary.

Mr Sharif emphasised that lawyers have been the biggest proponents of the constitution and law. He questioned why the recent decision was not implemented and stated that everyone respects the court. He also noted that a 9-member bench was formed initially, but eventually, a 3-member bench was left with only four members in discussion.