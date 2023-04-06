Nida Dar becomes Pakistan Women Team’s new skipper

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee head Najam Sethi approved the appointment of Nida Dar as the new skipper of Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team on Thursday.

Pakistan Women Team’s star all-rounder Nida Dar has world record for most wickets in Women’s International T20 cricket (126) and has scored 1687 runs with five half-centuries too.

Nida Dar, born in Gujranwala, has represented Pakistan in 130 T20Is and 99 ODIs and she thanked the previous captain Bismah Maroof for building a strong team for her.

She said it was an honour to be appointed as the skipper of Pakistan and she would try her best to win many matches for Pakistan as the captain.

Najam Sethi also appointed Mark Coles as head coach of the team whereas former Test cricketer Saleem Jaffer was appointed as the chairman of Women’s selection committee.

PCB Management Committee head Najam Sethi congratulated Nida Dar, Mark Coles and Saleem Jaffer and wished them luck for their tenures with the women’s team.

Women’s T20 and ODI World Cup are scheduled to be played in next two years, so he hoped that Pakistan would perform well and women’s team will make the nation proud with their performance.