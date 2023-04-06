UAE, Pakistan eye new heights in bilateral economic diplomacy

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani met with the Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zabi on Thursday and emphasized on the need to explore new avenues in economic diplomacy and investment.

Senate chairman and U.A.E. ambassador held detailed discussion on issues of bilateral relations mutual interest.

Sanjrani said that mutual trade between the two countries could be further increased from the current level.

He commended the UAE for providing economic support to Pakistan in all difficult times.

Both sides agreed to intensify efforts to deal with the challenge of Islamophobia.

Sadiq Sanjrani also emphasized the need to raise a strong voice against the ongoing brutality on the Palestinians and Kashmir.