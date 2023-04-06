Shadab Khan focussed on Cricket, not thinking about politics like Imran

Pakistan Cricket Team’s vice-captain Shadab Khan visited the Cantonment Board Hospital in Rawalpindi on Thursday and said he takes special interest in working for the welfare of people.

Shadab Khan appreciated the hospital for the facilities and said that they were working for the noble cause.

The leg-spinner said that the medical facilities are very important as only the healthy citizens can make Pakistan prosper.

Shadab added that he wants to contribute in the health sector as well, upon which he was asked if he would also follow in the footsteps of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who built Cancer Hospital Shaukat Khanum in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar.

He said that Imran Khan won the World Cup as captain and became politician and built hospital after playing cricket for 22 years almost.

So he was focussing on cricket career for now only and has no intention to join politics at the moment.

Shadab Khan also led Pakistan in the T20 series against Afghanistan recently and has also shown great leadership skills while playing for Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League.