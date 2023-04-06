Dar pledges support for timely completion of PIA, Railways projects

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday assured his full support for the timely execution of the projects of Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan International Airlines, and Pakistan Railways in every possible way.

The minister chaired a meeting on the matters of Railways and Aviation.

Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Railways, Secretary Aviation, Secretary Finance, Federal Bureau of Revenue Chairman and senior officers from Finance, Aviation, and Railways divisions attended the meeting.

The finance minister appreciated the measures and efforts being taken for improvement in both sectors.

During the meeting, Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique briefed the Chair on the performance and ongoing projects pertaining to Civil Aviation Authority, PIA, and Pakistan Railways.

The meeting discussed various matters of the Civil Aviation and Railways sectors related to finances, taxation, outstanding payments, and cash flows. It also deliberated upon possible solutions and measures that can be taken for the resolution of the issues in order to ensure the provision of better services to air and rail passengers.

The meeting also discussed the restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) in order to enhance its performance and make it compatible with international standards.