Resolutions cannot nullify Supreme Court ruling: Fawad Ch

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that the resolution presented in the parliament has no constitutional and legal standing and only two-third majority can nullify Supreme Court verdict.

Talking to media on Thursday, he said that the resolutions cannot nullify ruling of the apex court.

Fawad Chaudhry while expressing his desire said that the government, establishment and opposition together move forward towards new elections.

The PTI leader said that a huge movement would will take place in the country if all constitutional channels are closed.

He went on to say that the caretaker government will lose constitutional and legal status after April 22.

Mr Chaudhry warned that the most decorated scapegoat for sacrifice is the Prime Minister of Pakistan if apex court verdict, adding that the it is not necessary that the Supreme Court is right every time, but the final decision has to be accepted.