Babar Azam meets Punjab’s CM Sports advisor Wahab Riaz

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam visited Chief Minister (CM) Punjab’s Sports Advisor Wahab Riaz at his office in Lahore and wished him all the best for his tenure and for promotion of sports.

Babar Azam’s father Azam Siddique was also present with him as Wahab Riaz invited them to the Ramazan Sports series as well.

They also vowed to work for the betterment and the promotion of Pakistan sports together and hoped that Pakistan’s glorious days in other sports will be back.

Babar Azam and Wahab Riaz discussed the Punjab Hockey Championship, which would be sponsored by Park View City.

Wahab Riaz thanked his Peshawar Zalmi team-mate for showing support for the promotion of sports and hoped that he would visit during the Ramazan sports series too.

On the other hand Babar Azam assured that he would cooperate with Wahab Riaz and the interim government.

He also emphasised on promoting the talent of Punjab and Pakistan, as it will contribute towards betterment of economy too.