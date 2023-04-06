Punjab govt doubles additional grants for government employees

Punjab government has made a whopping increase in the welfare grants of the Labour department employees.

The government has doubled the marriage grant from Rs200,00 to Rs400,00.

A notification has been issued by Punjab Labor Department in this regard. The additional welfare grants are implemented from March 27.

The death grant has also been increased by 33 percent to Rs800,000.

The increase was made with the approval of the board meeting of the Workers Welfare Fund.

It is pertinent to note that Punjab government on Wednesday decided to give allowance to health professionals. Punjab Health department sent the summary of 28,000 allowance for grade-17 and Rs19,000 for grade-18 to grade-20 to the Finance Department.

Punjab Health Minister Javed Akram has decided to give health professional allowance keeping in mind the inflation.

This came after body of a lady doctor was recovered from the hostel of Lady Willington Hospital in Lahore and doctors’ continued their protest on the ninth day.

The doctors said that the female doctor was suffering from the stress of the salary was allegedly stopped.