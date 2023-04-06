Punjab University establishes center for maternal, child health

Punjab University has established Center of Excellence in Maternal and Child Health at its Department of Public Health.

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Vice Chancellor University of Poonch Dr Zakria Zakir, Institute of Social and Cultural Studies Director Dr Rubina Zakir, Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan, faculty members and others were present.

Dr Shahid Munir said that state played important role to provide better healthcare facilities for the mother and child and in the welfare states, maternal and child health is taken care of.

He said that spending 4 percent of GDP on health could solve such problems. He said that the centre could play effective role to create awareness about maternal and child health in collaboration with PU School of Communication Studies.

Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the basic responsibility of a university is teaching, research and community service. He said that the teaching and research centers should serve the community. He said that the concept of endowment fund needed to be promoted. He said that departments should establish an endowment fund to provide facilities to students.

Dr Zakria Zakir said that Pakistan was facing severe challenges in every field, but these challenges should be met with hope and not with despair. He said that one can move forward with hope, positive thinking and courage.

Dr Rubina Zakir said that the center had been established to improve maternal and child health. She said that the health of mother and child played an important role in achieving social development goals.

She said that the endowment fund was established by PEP Foundation USA and 25 tablets have been purchased for intelligent students from this fund. She said that tablets are being distributed to improve the digital skills of the students.