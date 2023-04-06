Bishop of Lahore condemns lawmaker’s ‘hate remarks’

Bishop of Lahore Rt Rev Nadeem Kamran has strongly condemned the recent remarks of MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, saying the Christian community is in grief and anger over the lawmaker’s statement against their holy books.

In a press statement issued, Bishop Nadeem said that the ‘hate speech’ by legislator Maulana Abdul Chitrali has hurt the sentiments of the entire community.

He urged the government to initiate action against the lawmaker who attempted to damage peace and harmony in the country.

According to statement issued, Chitrali allegedly referred holy books, the Torah and Psalms, as “canceled scriptures.”

Bishop Nadeem also expressed grave concern over the National Assembly (NA) speaker’s decision not to let Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Naveed Amir Jeeva condemn the hate speech of Maulana.

He added that it is the obligation of the NA speaker to ensure that the floor of the assembly may not be used to spread hate against other religions.