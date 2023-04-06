Pakistan officially asks US to help in unlocking $1.1 billion IMF loan

US Ambassador Donald Bloom met with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday in which finance minster sought help from the U.S. authorities to restore the International Monitory Fund (IMF) program..

Sources claimed finance minister apprised the US envoy discussed with IMF on obstacles to staff-level interest, sources

Both sides disused bilateral relations between Pakistan and the U.S.

Dar informed about US Ambassador the confirmation of financing of two billion dollars from Saudi Arabia.

Ishaq Dar and top US envoy in Pakistan exchanged view on matters of mutual interest.

Dar told ambassador that discussions are also underway with the United Arab Emirates.

He also informed about the ongoing economic reforms by the government.

It is pertinent to note that Saudi Arabia has given the green signal for funding worth $2 billion.

The development came amidst significant progress in financing worth $3 billion from friendly countries.

In the last week of March, China rolled over its safe deposit of $2 billion on the existing terms as the country’s foreign exchange reserves remain stabilized.

Sources said that the deferment of payment has been done for a year.