On LOC visit, COAS Asim Munir says ‘army supports just cause of Kashmiris’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday visited the Line of Control (LoC) and reiterated the country’s support for Kashmir cause.

COAS was briefed on the situation along the LOC and operational preparedness of the deployed formations. He met with officers and troops on the forward positions.

He emphasized upon troops to extend all out support to the local population, remain steadfast and discharge duties with utmost sincerity and devotion.

COAS appreciated officers and men for maintaining continued vigil, remarkable operational preparedness and high state of morale.

He further said that Pakistan Army is resolved to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of threat and is determined to support just cause of Kashmiris and seeks resolution of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions.

Earlier on arrival at LOC, COAS was received by the Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan and India in February 2021 recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire arrangement at the Line of Control (LOC) and agreed to address the ‘core issues’ that could undermine peace and stability.

The announcement was made in a joint statement by the militaries of the two countries on a ‘hotline contact’ between their directors general military operations (DGMOs), which had apparently taken place a day earlier.