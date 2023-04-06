Pakistani rupee gains by 1.21% against USD on hopes of IMF Staff Level Agreement

Pakistan’s rupee stopped the advance of the US Dollar in the interbank trading, appreciating by 1.21 percent with analysts crediting it mainly to hopes that the country is moved towards securing Staff Level Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The local currency bounced back the next day after Saudi Arabia signaled funding of $2 billion to Pakistan. IMF sought written guarantees from the friendly countries of Pakistan before securing any SLA with the Finance Ministry of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Finance Minister Ishaq Dar pinned hopes that country will ink much needed IMF agreement.

The new price of the US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee is Rs284.42 after losing Rs3.43.

It is pertinent to note that US dollar on Wednesday closed in the interbank trading at Rs287.85.

Read Also: Gold prices in Pakistan reach record all-time high

Talks with IMF for a delayed $1.1 billion loan tranche, part of $6.5 billion bailout agreed in 2019, have dragged on for over a year now and PDM-led government desperately wanted to ink the SLA deal to lower down the hard-hitting economy.

Read Also: Saudi Arabia signals funding of $2 billion to Pakistan