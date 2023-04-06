Kemari mysterious deaths were due to poisonous gas: report finds

The mysterious deaths of 18 people in Ali Muhammad Goth in Kemari area of Karachi, which occurred in January, have finally been attributed to poisonous gas.

The Sindh Health Department recently released the investigation report of the special medical board, which uncovered the reason for the tragic incident.

The report revealed that illegal factories emitting toxic gases caused severe respiratory problems and damage to reproductive systems, resulting in the untimely deaths of innocent lives.

As per the investigation report, the fatalities were a result of poisonous gas.

The results were determined through postmortem examinations, chemical analysis, and virology.

The committee identified toxic gases emanating from illegal factories as the reason for the fatalities.

These harmful gases affected people’s respiratory systems, causing severe allergies and damage to their reproductive systems.

Initially, the health department had attributed the cause of death to measles in its preliminary report. The majority of the deceased were children aged between 2 and 4 years.

The health department submitted the inquiry committee’s report to the court.