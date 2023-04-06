Student pilot opens plane door mid-flight

Video shows the terrifying moment when a trainee pilot accidentally opened the door of a jet mid-air after he “jiggled” the handle too much.

Flying above Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah, the student pilot Ronald Shearer was asked to jiggle the handle after a malfunction with the door sensors warned they were open.

The 33-year-old went to inspect, moving the handle, the door suddenly flew open, sending fast-moving air into the cockpit.

Using all of his strength, he can be seen bringing the door back down.

He said: ’We had just taken off just like normal in a twin engine. Everything was routine and fine, on the downwind from the runway, a notice appeared saying the door was open.

The incident occurred on March 8.

The sensor was, reportedly, not reading the door being closed. This was because of the difference of fast-moving air on the outside of jet versus stationary air on the inside.