NA resolution ‘rejects’ SC verdict on Punjab polls

The National Assembly approved on Thursday a resolution against the Supreme Court’s April 4 verdict nullifying the election commission’s postponement of polls in Punjab to Oct 8.

The National Assembly session was being presided over by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and was also attended briefly by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The resolution, tabled by the Balochistan Awami Party’s Khalid Magsi, rejected the decision of the three-member bench of the SC.

It said the House expresses concern over the unjustified interference in political matters.

The House bound the prime minister and the cabinet not to implement the anti-Constitution decision, the resolution read.

It further said parliament rejected the three-member bench’s decision.

It also said the recent minority decisions were creating political instability in the country.

The House considers general elections at the same time as a solution to political stability.

The resolution sought a full court review of the verdict.

It said the verdict paved the way for divisions among federating units, adding such an act was clearly against the traditions and principles of the Supreme Court.