BJP lawmaker demands Modi demolish Taj Mahal.. but why?

Amidst the ongoing controversy over the removal of chapters on Mughals from textbooks, an Assam BJP MLA, Rupjyoti Kurmi, has made a shocking demand to demolish two iconic monuments in India.

Kurmi has urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately demolish the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar, two of the world’s most renowned monuments, and construct temples in their place.

Kurmi claimed that the Taj Mahal, one of the world’s seven wonders and a symbol of Mughal architecture, is not a symbol of love as widely believed.

He argued that the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, who built the Taj Mahal, had married three more times after the death of his fourth wife Mumtaz, for whom the Taj was built.

Kurmi also claimed that the Taj Mahal was built using the wealth of Hindu royalty.

Kurmi further stated that he is willing to donate one-and-a-half-years’ salary towards the construction of these temples, which should be the most beautiful in the world and have an unmatched architectural design.

Kurmi’s demand has sparked controversy and criticism from various quarters. While some have called his demand outrageous and an attack on India’s cultural heritage, others have questioned the rationale behind such a demand.