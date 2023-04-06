Int’l day of sport for development, peace being observed

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) is being observed on Thursday (April 6) across the globe including Pakistan.

This year, the theme of the day is “Scoring for People and the Planet”.

To mark the day a number of Davos-style conversations, highlighting the power of football and other sports in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals and human rights are being held at UN headquarters.

The discussions will focus on three main themes: sustainability and climate action, gender equality, and the fight against racism and hate speech.

The day promotes healthy lifestyles and emphasizes the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) focus on giving as many people as possible access to sport.

In 2013, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed April 6 as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, to celebrate the contribution of sports and physical activity to education, human development, healthy lifestyles and a peaceful world.

The date marks the opening of the first modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896.

UNESCO, on its official website, stated: “Sport can no longer be considered a luxury within any society but is rather an important investment in the present and future, particularly in developing countries”.