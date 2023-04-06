Punjab bureaucracy to be ‘fully prepared’ for provincial polls

As the Supreme Court announced elections in Punjab on May 14, the provincial bureaucracy has started preparations for the exercise.

A meeting of the Punjab administration reviewed the security, expenses, and arrangements in the last elections.

After a review of the previous election’s management and expenditure, a new plan will be devised on a similar pattern.

Also Read: PTI moves SC against KP governor for not announcing polls

The Punjab chief secretary maintained that it is the discretion of the government to hold elections or not.

“We must be fully prepared,” the top Punjab boss instructed his officers.

Also Read: ECP issues revised schedule for Punjab elections

The meeting was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Ahmed.

ECP to contact govts

Meanwhile, the election commission has decided to contact the federal and provincial governments regarding the elections in Punjab.

The Election Commission of Pakistan will write letters to the ministries of finance and Interior for funds and a security plan.

Sources in the commission say the required funds of Rs21 billion are likely to be received in installments.

The interim Punjab government will be contacted for a security plan. The ECP secretary will ask the provincial government to finalize the security plan by April 10.

The letters will also feature relevant parts of the Supreme Court judgment on the elections.