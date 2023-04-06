PM Shehbaz chairs National Security Council meeting

Amid the mushrooming confrontation with the Supreme Court over the Punjab election issue, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting today to discuss political and economic turmoil and security situation in the country.

The civil and military leadership will be invited to participate in the meeting.

Sources said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the National Security Committee meeting.

The meeting will be briefed on national security by the heads of sensitive institutions, the sources added.

The meeting comes just a couple of days after the Supreme Court declared null and void the election commission’s announcement of postponement of elections in Punjab to October 8.

Altering the election schedule slightly, the court announced that the elections in Punjab will be held on May 14 instead of April 30.