Ronald Araujo explains El Clasico skirmish with Real Madrid’s Vincius Jr

Uruguayan footballer, Ronald Federico Araújo da Silva, has expressed his disappointment over Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior’s behavior on the pitch stating that he was being very chatty with the crowd and his opponents, instead of focusing on the game.

FC Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, after the match, said: “Vinicius is a great player but he needs to focus on playing. I always try to respect my opponents”.

“I got a little heated because he was talking to my teammates the entire game, taunting them. I’ve always said he is a great player who will get a lot better if he’s only focused on playing. I’m always respectful, but he was talking a lot and I got a little heated,” he said.

Barcelona defender added, “I am sad because we couldn’t advance to the Final and make the supporters happy, it didn’t go well for us even though we played a great first half. But we conceded two quick goals and dropped our level too much.

“It’s hard to lose, even more so against your classic rival, but now we have to move on, think about Girona and the most important goal, which is La Liga,” he further added.

As per Ronald Araujo the minute-long skirmish between the two teams earned the Uruguayan a yellow card in the final minutes of Barça’s 4-0 El Clásico defeat in the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Those unversed, the FC Barcelona defender— who was deployed at right-back to contain Vinicius— wasn’t able to keep the Brazilian quiet and got into a physical altercation during the game.

Real Madrid sealed a 4-1 win aggregate win over their arch-rivals, ending their 3-0 losing streak against Barcelona.