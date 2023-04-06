PTI moves SC against KP governor for not announcing polls

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has approached the Supreme Court for the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In its application, the PTI says the KP governor is not implementing the apex court’s March 1 order for an election date to be announced.

The election commission and Governor Haji Ghulam Ali have been made parties in the plea, which maintains that the governor is not implementing the Supreme Court’s March 1 order.

The petition states that the governor announced May 28 as the date for elections in the province in the media, but later retracted it.

According to the Constitution, elections are required to be held within 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution, the petition said.

The governor, it said, is violating the court order. It sought the Supreme Court order the KP governor to give a date for the elections.

The governor must be directed to give a date nearest to the 90-day period. The election commission should be instructed to release the election schedule as soon as it receives a date.

All institutions should be ordered to assist the commission for holding the elections, the PTI plea stated.