BTS’ Suga becomes global ambassador for NBA

Global sensation BTS’ member Min Yoongi aka Suga has officially been named newest global ambassador for the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday.

The American professional basketball league released a video of the rapper, on its official Twitter handle, where the idol revealed that he is proud to announce that he has become an NBA ambassador.

“It is personally a great honour as I have loved basketball since I was young,” the K-pop star said in the video.

Well-known as a big fan (and a player) of basketball, SUGA asked fans to stay tuned for more to come with the NBA.

The video clip also features footage of Suga at NBA games, as well as the idol taking pictures with different players.

According to the official NBA website, the BTS member is set to participate in several initiatives throughout the remainder of the 2022-2023 NBA season, including attending games in US and Asia events.

Read also: BTS’s Jimin first S. Korean solo artist to top US songs chart

The fans—collectively known as ARMY— will not only be seeing Yoongi more in NBA games 22-23 seasons and beyond, the league will also collaborate with him in some of his concerts, in his world tour and for the release debut solo album ‘D-Day’.

Suga is set to drop ‘D-Day’ this month on April 21, which is the same day of release as his new Disney+ documentary Suga: The Road to D-Day. The artist will also drop the pre-release single ‘People Pt. 2’.

In January, the musician was spotted attending a Los Angeles Clippers game.