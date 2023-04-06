Watch Live
Elahi ‘likely’ to be arrested in ‘illegal’ recruitments case

PTI president alleged to have recruited 200 people in PA during stints as speaker, CM
Qazafi Butt Apr 06, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

The anti-corruption department has reportedly decided to tighten its noose around Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The former Punjab Assembly speaker is likely to be arrested for making recruitments in the Punjab Assembly without following rules and regulations.

Also Read: Parvez Elahi notified as PTI president

Reportedly, the government has completed an inquiry against Parvez Elahi.

The former PML-Q leader is alleged to have recruited 200 people in the assembly during his stints as the speaker as well as the chief minister.

Also Read: Elahi’s family members issued show-cause notices in money laundering case

Elahi is likely to be arrested for making the recruitments in Punjab Assembly without following rules and regulations.

