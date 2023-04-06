Elahi ‘likely’ to be arrested in ‘illegal’ recruitments case

The anti-corruption department has reportedly decided to tighten its noose around Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The former Punjab Assembly speaker is likely to be arrested for making recruitments in the Punjab Assembly without following rules and regulations.

Reportedly, the government has completed an inquiry against Parvez Elahi.

The former PML-Q leader is alleged to have recruited 200 people in the assembly during his stints as the speaker as well as the chief minister.

