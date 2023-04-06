Shaheen turns 23, celebrates birthday with Shahid Afridi

Pakistan cricket team’s pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrated his 23rd birthday in the company of none other than his cricketing idol, Shahid Afridi.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, taking to Twitter, shared adorable pictures of himself with his son-in-law.

“Happy birthday, Shaheen… stay happy,” the caption read.

In the pictures, the designated area can be seen decorated with party banners and lights.

The birthday celebration started with Shaheen Afridi cutting a cake with Shahid Afridi by his side. The two were all smiles as they posed for pictures.

The two Afridis were seen in a jovial mood as they spent the day together.

The celebration is, without any doubt, a heartwarming moment for Pakistani cricket fans, who have long admired the Afridi duo for their contributions to the game.

It is pertinent to mention that the star pacer is married to the eldest daughter of the legendary all-rounder.

As the left arm pacer turned 23, fans across the country and world are also wishing him.

On the work front, Shaheen Afridi—who was last seen in international action during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in November 2022—will be playing upcoming series against New Zealand, following his recovery from a knee injury.