IHC seeks rules for ex-PMs’ security, set to hear Imran’s bail plea in 8 cases

The Islamabad High Court is set to hear former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea for pre-arrest bail in eight cases today, while the court is also hearing another plea of Khan for the provision of security.

The cases, in which Imran Khan has sought pre-arrest bail, include stone pelting, vandalism and arson outside the Islamabad judicial complex.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, however, has decided not to appear in court. He has instead filed an application for exemption from appearance.

An IHC division bench, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, will hear the bail applications of Imran Khan in cases registered against him under terrorism charges, at 1pm today.

The court had granted Imran interim bail in the cases till today, and ordered that the PTI chief appear before it in every hearing and participate in the investigation till a decision on the bail applications.

The police’s investigation officer was also told to attend all hearings.

However, it has been learned that Imran Khan will not appear in court, and his lawyers have filed a request for one-time exemption from appearance.

Security provision

Meanwhile, the IHC is hearing Imran Khan’s request for provision of security, and has sought rules for the provision of security to former prime ministers.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that whatever one is entitled to under the law, they should get it. Why doesn’t the government sort out minor issues?

The CJ said the court will issue an appropriate order after receiving the rules.

“What and how much security a former prime minister gets?” he asked.

The CJ also observed that security is assessed over time as per the threat alerts, adding an individual should get what is his/her legal right.

A former prime minister should get security according to his rank, he remarked.