Power tariff jacked up by 50% since Jan 2022, documents reveal

As inflation made lives miserable for the common man over the past few months, the electricity tariff was raised more than a staggering 50 percent since last year.

As per the documents obtained by SAMAA TV, electricity prices were hiked under fuel adjustment and other surcharges.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority documents revealed that basic electricity tariff was hiked by Rs10.

The electricity rate for domestic consumers increased by 50 percent between January 2022 and March 2023, the documents stated.

The tariff for domestic consumers was hiked Rs8.50 in the period under review, which increased the electricity cost for these consumers from Rs18.04 to Rs26.54, the documents stated.

For commercial consumers, electricity rates were hiked by Rs11 per unit, the Nepra documents reveal. For industrial consumers, the prices increased by Rs9.55, and the tariff for agricultural consumers increased by Rs9.14, the documents stated.

They further revealed that the energy price increased from Rs655 billion to Rs1,152 billion.

Capacity charges increased from Rs794 billion to Rs1,251 billion, and electricity production cost increased by 22 percent, as per the documents.

The total production cost of electricity increased from Rs1,515 billion to Rs2,518 billion.