Sania Mirza shares video of ‘Iftari’ without Shoaib Malik

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza shared a video with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, as she was doing “Iftari”, but many people were left wondering why Shoaib Malik was not with her in the video.

Sania Mirza had performed Umrah last month in March with her parents and sister Anam Mirza but Shoaib Malik was busy playing cricket then.

But last week Shoaib Malik shared a video in which he was playing Badminton with son Izhaan in Dubai, so fans thought they would see a video or picture of the couple together.

There have been speculations about the separation of couple since last month but then they were seen together in the Mirza-Malik show and people thought things were okay now.

But eye brows have been raised again as Sania Mirza shared the latest video and many people asked where was Shoaib Malik when they were doing “Iftari”.