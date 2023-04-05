Snapchat, a social media platform popular among young adults, has introduced safety features to its AI chatbot, called “My AI.” This move is aimed at ensuring a safe and age-appropriate experience for users.

My AI is an AI-powered system that allows users to have conversations with an AI chatbot that understands and responds to their queries. However, Snapchat has noticed that some users have been trying to manipulate the chatbot into providing responses that are not aligned with its guidelines.

To address this issue, Snapchat has introduced several safety enhancements, including an age-appropriate filter. The filter considers a user’s age when providing responses, even if the user doesn’t explicitly state it in the conversation.

This feature is essential to ensure that young Snapchatters have a positive experience while using the AI chatbot.

Snapchat has also implemented proactive detection tools that scan My AI conversations for potentially nonconforming text and take action.

These tools prevent users from engaging in inappropriate conversations with the chatbot, ensuring that they adhere to the platform’s community guidelines and have a safe experience.

Additionally, Snapchat has launched an in-app Family Center that provides parents with insights into their teens’ interactions with My AI.

Parents can use this feature to monitor their children’s activity on the platform and ensure that they are having a safe and positive experience.