Pakistan Women Football team loses 4-0 to Philippines in Olympics qualifier

Pakistan Women’s Football team was beaten comprehensively by the Philippines Women’s Team by four goals to nil in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Olympics Qualifier match on Wednesday.

Philippines team was in lead early in the match as Hali Long scored the first goal in the 22nd minute.

Midfielder Sarina Bolden doubled their lead in the 27th minute as she scored another goal whereas Eva Madarang scored third one only three minutes later.

Philippines led 3-0 after 30 minutes and Pakistan were able to make sure that another goal was not conceded for next 55 minutes.

With just five minutes left in the match, Chandler McDaniel scored the fourth goal for her team and they won 4-0 easily.

Pakistan will play their next match of the Olympics qualifier against Hong Kong on 8 April whereas they will play third match on 11 April.