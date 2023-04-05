Motorola launches Edge 40 Pro with IP68 resistance rating, 60MP selfie camera

Motorola has officially launched its flagship device for 2023, the Edge 40 Pro, worldwide. The phone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 125W charging capacity, and a 50MP main camera with a large sensor.

Interestingly, this same hardware was previously announced as the Moto X40 in China, but with heavy customizations for the local market. The Edge 40, on the other hand, has a cleaner UI, providing a closer experience to the stock Android 13 interface.

Display

The phone features a 6.67“ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, 1080p resolution, and 2.5D curved sides, with Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back. An under-display fingerprint scanner is also included. Furthermore, the phone has a 60MP selfie camera mounted inside a punch hole.

IP68 resistance rating

The Edge 40 Pro also features an IP68 resistance rating against water and dust, allowing it to survive for up to 30 minutes under 1.5m of water.

Memory combination

In Europe and Latin America, Motorola is set to offer the Edge 40 Pro with a single memory combination, which comprises LPDDR5X 12 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage. There is no room for a microSD card, but the phone’s tray can accommodate two SIM cards.

Camera

At the back of the Edge 40 Pro are two 50MP cameras – the main unit equipped with a 1/1.55″ sensor, OIS, and f/1.9 aperture, and an ultrawide unit with a 117-degree FoV, autofocus, 1/2.76″ sensor, and f/2.2 lens. Additionally, the phone features a third camera with a 12MP 1/2.93″ sensor and a 2x f/1.6 telephoto lens.

Battery

The Edge 40 Pro has a slightly smaller battery compared to its predecessor with a capacity of 4,600 mAh. However, the included charger can charge the battery from 0 to 50% in just seven minutes, and a full charge can be achieved in under 20 minutes. Wireless charging is available at 15W, and the phone also supports reverse wireless charging at 5W.

Price

Motorola plans to launch the Edge 40 Pro in Blue or Black for €899.99 throughout Europe in the upcoming days.