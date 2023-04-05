Unusual red ring in sky leaves experts searching for answers

A massive circular ring of red light appeared in the sky above central Italy and the Adriatic Sea, sparking speculation about its cause.

However, the phenomenon has since been identified as an ELVE, or “emission of light and very low-frequency perturbations due to electromagnetic pulse sources”.

These rare atmospheric events are triggered by intense thunderstorm electrification and are normally only visible to satellites orbiting Earth.

The ELVE that appeared above Italy is thought to have been produced by an electromagnetic pulse generated by a powerful bolt of lightning during a storm near Ancona.

The resulting shockwave hit the ionosphere, exciting nitrogen atoms and causing the reddish glow. The incident was captured by nature photographer Valter Binotto, who has photographed hundreds of such events since 2019.

Spaceweather.com hailed Binotto’s image as “the best ever picture of one from the ground”. Although rare, similar events have been observed in other parts of the world.