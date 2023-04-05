Watch Live
Chief Selector Haroon Rasheed says they did not contact Muhammad Amir

The veteran says they have always kept doors opened for everyone
Samaa Web Desk Apr 05, 2023
<p>Haroon Rasheed clarified no one has contacted Muhammad Amir. PHOTO: PCB/File</p>

Pakistan Cricket Team’s chief selector Haroon Rasheed once again said that no one from selection committee contacted Muhammad Amir and they have always kept doors opened for everyone.

Earlier there were reports that Muhammad Amir was contacted by selection committee and was told to prepare for his comeback.

There were rumours that Muhammad Amir was told to stay away from media and was asked not to give statements to reporters.

But Haroon Rasheed said that selection committee has no need to contact Muhammad Amir, when they had always kept doors open for everyone.

Haroon Rasheed said that it was job of players to perform and then they would see if they want to pick them or not.

