Amendments to IPO-2022 get nod from ECC

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday approved the proposed amendments in the relevant clauses of IPO-2022.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the ECC.

Ministry of Commerce submitted a summary on amendments in the Import Policy Order-2022 with regards to the import of live animals and animal products in line with the revised conditions/guidelines by the World Organization of Animal Health (WOAH) on animal (Cattle) trade.

The ECC approved Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs299.997 million in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the repair and maintenance of Public buildings.

The ECC also approved a Supplementary Grant of Rs87.164 million in favour of the Intelligence Bureau for payment of taxes and duties.

The ECC after discussion deferred a summary of the Ministry of Commerce regarding the Amendment in IPO-2022 pertaining to used Auto Lube Oil and a summary of the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication, seeking approval of NTC’s budget for financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23.

