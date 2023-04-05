PPP to field candidates on all seats in Punjab elections

Resuming election activities in Punjab, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has announced to field candidates on all the seats in the province.

A meeting of PPP Punjab chapter was held under the chairmanship of party leader Faryal Talpur, in which Raja Pervez Ashraf, Nayyer Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Hassan Murtaza, Rana Farooq, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Aslam Gill, Faisal Mir and Jawad Rana participated.

In the meeting, party candidates from Lahore City Division and Sahiwal Division were reviewed, after which it was announced to field candidates for all the seats in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Talpur said the PPP will field candidates in all constituencies and is not part of an alliance with any party and will contest elections on its electoral symbol.

On the other hand, the list of aspiring candidates from Lahore and Sahiwal has been forwarded to the senior party leadership following which a conflict has emerged among the senior leaders of the PPP for obtaining tickets in some constituencies of Lahore. Besides, a meeting will be held tomorrow to review the election preparations in South Punjab.