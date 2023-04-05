Get ready for fun times ahead with Facebook Messenger’s multiplayer feature

Meta recently introduced a new feature on Facebook Messenger, allowing users to play multiplayer games while on a video call with their loved ones.

This function comprises 14 gaming titles where players can enjoy chatting with friends and family while competing against each other.

Users can access this feature on Messenger for iOS, Android, and the web without requiring any specialized installations.

The available games on this feature include both new and old titles such as Card Wars, Exploding Kittens, Words With Friends, and Mini Golf FRVR. Each game is designed to accommodate at least two players, but the number of players can vary depending on the title.

Also read: Upgrade your WhatsApp experience with this exciting new feature for Android

To access the games, users need to initiate a video call on Messenger, select the group mode option, tap the “Play” icon, and browse the library of available games. The company promises to add more games to the platform soon.

Meta’s Facebook Gaming has optimized each game for their service, providing easy-to-understand leaderboards and user interfaces that enhance the Messenger experience.

The company encourages interested developers to contact their Partner Manager for more details on how to add games to the platform.

Also read: Is your iPhone about to become obsolete? Find out if it is fit for iOS 17 support

Meta’s latest feature for Facebook Messenger, allowing users to play games with friends and family during video calls, is expected to become more popular as it offers a unique experience that many users would enjoy. The feature is accessible on various devices, and Facebook promises to add more games soon, making it more engaging for users.