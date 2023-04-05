Top 10 most popular international celebs, 2023

The world of entertainment has been a great inspiration for people worldwide, with celebrities from various fields, including actors, singers, musicians, and athletes, gaining massive popularity and becoming well-known names.

With a vast social media following of more than two billion, these trendsetting celebrities have become incredibly influential in society, capturing a special place in the hearts of their fans.

Jenna Ortega:

Jenna Ortega hit the box office last year with her super hit Netflix series, “Wednesday.” She played the lead character of “Wednesday Addams,” of the Addam’s family. The star also got nominated for the Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actor Guild Awards. She was also starred in “Stuck in the Middle,” as Harley Diaz and previously she acted in horror movies including “Scream” and “X.” The “Wednesday” star will be seen in “Finestkind” by Paramount+ studios, also continuing her role as Tara Carpenter in the upcoming part of ’Scream,“ which will be “Scream VI.”

Austin Butler:

According to recent trends, the upcoming prominent celebrity in 2023 is Austin Butler, an American actor who gained recognition for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the musical biopic “Elvis” in 2022. His exceptional performance earned him numerous awards, including a Golden Globe and BAFTA, as well as an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Prior to his role in the movie, Austin had already established himself through his appearances on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon shows such as “Zoey 101” and “Life Unexpected”. In 2023, he has become one of the most talked-about personalities on the internet. Previously, he had a romantic relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens from 2011 to 2020, but she announced her engagement to Cole Tucker via an Instagram post. Presently, Austin is dating young actress Kaia Gerber.

Justin Bieber:

Justin Bieber is a well-known personality in the entertainment industry, particularly in music and Hollywood. The Canadian artist, born on March 1, 1994, gained immense popularity after the release of his album Baby, which became the most certified single ever. He is often in the news for his romantic relationships, including his split with Selena Gomez and his marriage to Hailey Bieber. Bieber has amassed a huge fan following of 220 million on Instagram and is considered one of the most popular and talked-about celebrities. Recently, he took to Instagram to inform his fans about the cancellation of his upcoming concerts due to a virus attack on the nerves of the right side of his face, causing paralysis. This announcement led to an outpouring of positive messages from his fans on social media.

Taylor Swift:

Taylor Swift, an American singer-songwriter, is undeniably one of the most famous and trendy celebrities of 2023. With her unique personality and exceptional songwriting skills, Taylor has become a household name. Her music is mainly influenced by her personal life, and some of her hit songs include We Are Never Getting Back Together, Look What You Made Me Do, and Shake It Off. Taylor Swift is the highest-selling musician of all time, having sold 200 million records globally. She is currently listed among the hottest and sexiest female singers in the world in 2023, with a net worth exceeding 400 million dollars.

Billie Eilish:

Billie Eilish is one of the most famous and trending celebrities of 2023. Despite being only 21 years old, she has achieved a remarkable amount of success and popularity as a female singer. Her songs, such as “All the Good Girls Go To Heaven” and “Bad Guy,” have become radio favorites in 2023. Billie has won numerous awards, including

• 7 Grammy Awards

• 2 American Music Awards

• 2 Guinness World Records

• 3 MTV Video Music Awards

• 3 Brit Awards

• 1 Golden Globe Award

• 1 Academy Award

Her performance of the theme song for the James Bond movie “No Time To Die” reached the top of the UK Singles Chart. Additionally, Billie is currently in a relationship with singer Jesse Rutherford and is widely considered one of the most popular and trending celebrities of 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo:

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese footballer, is one of the most popular and attractive athletes worldwide, and has gained immense fame in 2022. He plays for Manchester United in the Premier League, and was born on February 5, 1985. Ronaldo has won numerous awards throughout his career, including five Ballon d’Or and four European Golden Shoes. Despite the tremendous support he received from fans during the FIFA World Cup in 2022, he was unable to bring the trophy home. Nevertheless, he remains a beloved and trendy celebrity in 2023.

Sadly, in April 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez experienced the loss of their unborn son. They announced on Instagram that they were expecting twins, but one of them didn’t survive. Ronaldo expressed his gratitude for the birth of their baby girl, which provided them with some hope and happiness during this challenging time.

Kylie Jenner:

Kylie Jenner, a well-known socialite, model, entrepreneur, and the youngest billionaire, is also a popular and trending celebrity of 2023. She has gained a lot of fame due to her multitalented personality and her family’s association with the Kardashians. Fans love her bold and sensuous persona, which has contributed to her popularity.

Kylie’s business ventures include Kylie Cosmetics, which sells Kylie Lip Kits, and her successful social media presence, where she has become the most followed woman and second most followed person on Instagram. However, Forbes accused her of falsely portraying herself as a billionaire by forging taxes. Despite this controversy, Kylie continues to be a well-recognized and trendy celebrity.

In 2022, Kylie gave birth to her second child with her husband, Travis Scott, after having their first child, Stormi.

Miley Cyrus:

Miley Cyrus is a well-known name in the world of entertainment and is among the top trending celebrities of 2023. Her music career has been a major contributor to her fame, with hit songs such as “Flowers” and “Plastic Hearts”. However, her personal life has also attracted media attention, especially her dating history. Miley gained popularity as a child actress on Disney’s show “Hannah Montana.” She tied the knot with Liam Hemsworth, with whom she had an on-and-off relationship, in 2018. Unfortunately, their marriage ended in divorce in 2020.

Rihanna:

Rihanna is among the most talked-about and popular celebrities of 2023. The Barbadian singer made her debut with the hit single “Pon De Replay.” After her highly publicized and abusive relationship with Chris Brown, Rihanna’s talent helped her rise to fame. In 2022, she was listed as one of the youngest self-made millionaires. Rihanna is also the second best-selling female singer ever, with nine Grammy Awards and 13 American Music Awards to her name. Rihanna has her own brand called Fenty, which offers cosmetics, lingerie, and other products.

In May 2022, Rihanna gave birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky. In a surprising turn of events during her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show, she announced her second pregnancy, leaving fans in awe.

Elon Musk:

Elon Musk, a highly successful entrepreneur, is known for founding multiple companies such as SpaceX, Tesla Motors, The Boring Company, Neuralink, PayPal, and Open AI. His net worth is estimated to be US$242 billion, making him the richest person according to Forbes’s real-time billionaire list.

In April 2022, Musk made headlines for acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, which he deemed as the “best deal.” He plans to improve the social media platform by introducing new features, making algorithms open source to increase trust, eliminate spambots, and authenticate all users. Despite being a subject of controversy, he values free speech and wants even his critics to remain on the platform. In 2023, Musk remains a trending celebrity known for his clever and humorous tweets and responses.