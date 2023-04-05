Cost of living in Punjab: Sugar turns bitter as inflation soars

The price of sugar has been increased phenomenally in various cities of most populated province of country—Punjab.

In the last week, the price of sugar per kg increased has been skyrocketed by Rs30 to Rs35.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday increased the interest rate further to 21 percent in policy review meeting to arrest inflation levels in the crisis hit country,

Punjab cities Super price per kg (Rs) Lahore 110 Rawalpindi 120 Faisalabad 140 Multan 110 Gujranwala 120 Gujrat 125 Sialkot 120 Sarghodha 118 Jhang `40 TTS 135 Bahwalpur 120 Sahiwal 120 Bukkur 120 Mandi 130 Ferzowal 130 Jehlum 130 Sheikhupura 125 Okara 120 Chakwal 110 DG Khan 110 RYK 115 Murree 140

‘50-year high’: Inflation spikes to 35.37pc in March

Annual inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), soared to a record high of 35.37 percent in March, compared to 31.55pc in the previous month, driven by massive increases in food and transport prices.

The statistics bureau spokesman said the number was the highest in nearly five decades, as the government scrambled to meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions to unlock a desperately needed bailout.

Month-on-month inflation was 3.72 percent, according to government data released Saturday, while the average inflation rate for the past year was 27.26 percent.