Cost of living in Punjab: Sugar turns bitter as inflation soars

Per kg price of essential commodity sugar skyrocketed
TV Apr 05, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

The price of sugar has been increased phenomenally in various cities of most populated province of country—Punjab.

In the last week, the price of sugar per kg increased has been skyrocketed by Rs30 to Rs35.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday increased the interest rate further to 21 percent in policy review meeting to arrest inflation levels in the crisis hit country,

Punjab cities Super price per kg (Rs)
Lahore 110
Rawalpindi 120
Faisalabad 140
Multan 110
Gujranwala 120
Gujrat 125
Sialkot 120
Sarghodha 118
Jhang `40
TTS 135
Bahwalpur 120
Sahiwal 120
Bukkur 120
Mandi 130
Ferzowal 130
Jehlum 130
Sheikhupura 125
Okara 120
Chakwal 110
DG Khan 110
RYK 115
Murree 140

‘50-year high’: Inflation spikes to 35.37pc in March

Annual inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), soared to a record high of 35.37 percent in March, compared to 31.55pc in the previous month, driven by massive increases in food and transport prices.

The statistics bureau spokesman said the number was the highest in nearly five decades, as the government scrambled to meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions to unlock a desperately needed bailout.

Month-on-month inflation was 3.72 percent, according to government data released Saturday, while the average inflation rate for the past year was 27.26 percent.

Punjab

sugar

