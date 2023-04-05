Imran willing to discuss election matters with all parties

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday while again expressing his readiness for talks with everyone elections said that he never said his party won’t accept elections results if failed to secure two-third majority.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Wednesday, he said that his party is going to clean sweep forthcoming elections due to which the government afraid of going for polls.

The former prime minister said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in full control of the incumbent government, adding that he is ready to talk to everyone on matters pertaining to elections.

According to Al Jazeera, the Supreme Court’s order to conduct snap assembly polls on May 14 in Pakistan’s most populous province, Punjab, has provided a significant political boost to 72-year-old Khan. Mr Khan had dissolved assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in April last year and is now hopeful of coming into power again after winning provincial and national assembly elections.

After dissolving my two assemblies, the PTI chairman said that they consulted with the country’s top lawyers and studied the constitution, and according to every lawyer we spoke to, once the assemblies are dissolved, elections must be held within 90 days, which is a clear and indisputable provision. “If elections are not held within 90 days, it would be a violation of the constitution,” he said. Furthermore, if the deadline passes, the question arises as to who has the authority to decide when the elections will take place. Therefore, if the government proposes holding elections in October, there is no reason why they could not be held in December or even next year.

The PTI chairman went on to say that after assuming power, General Zia ul-Haq had promised to conduct elections within 90 days. However, his regime continued for 11 years, thereby breaking the promise. If the current government refuses to abide by the decision of the Supreme Court, they will be violating the constitution.

“I never stated that I would reject the election outcome if we fail to secure a two-thirds majority,” Mr Khan said adding that his point is that when considering the surveys and by-election results, despite the entire backing of the powerful circle and the ECP, the current 12-party coalition in power has only emerged victorious in seven out of 37 by-polls. This shows that the PTI is set to dominate the upcoming elections, and as a result, the government is intimidated by the prospect of holding them and is avoiding the matter.

The Commission, Mr Khan said is fully under the control of the government, adding that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) had no constitutional right to delay the elections, and he [CEC] could not announce elections in October as this is a violation of the constitution. The ECP’s job was to hold elections on time, and they could not give the October date. “I can’t say whether we will accept the result or not, because I don’t know what will happen in the elections and how the ECP and powerful circles will behave,” he added.