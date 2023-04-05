Upgrade your WhatsApp experience with this exciting new feature for Android

WhatsApp is currently developing a navigation bar for Android that will be located at the bottom of the screen.

This feature is already available on the iOS version of WhatsApp. Although there are a multitude of messaging services available, WhatsApp is unique in its ability to stand out amongst its competitors.

The platform is continually updated with new features to improve functionality and enhance visual elements. The latest WhatsApp Beta for Android includes a subtle yet significant change to the app’s user interface (UI), which was discovered by WABetaInfo.

The new UI contains a redesigned bottom navigation bar that is consistent with Google’s design philosophy. The bar includes four options: Chats, Communities, Status, and Calls.

According to WABetaInfo, this redesigned bottom bar is similar to the iOS version of WhatsApp, providing a consistent experience for those who switch from Android to iOS and vice versa.

Although there is currently no fixed timeline for the release of this feature on WhatsApp’s stable version for Android, we expect it to arrive within the next few weeks as it is essential for maintaining UI consistency.