Rare coincidence: PM Shehbaz, Imran due in IHC tomorrow

Police to ensure foolproof security measures
Sohail Rashid Apr 05, 2023
<p>Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and and former prime minister Imran Khan are expected to arrive at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday.

Shahbaz Sharif will attend the function on Thursday at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) while he will also inaugurate Lawyers Complex in High Court Parking.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan will appear before the IHC bench at at 1pm to get extension in the interim bail period.

Imran Khan is on interim bail in eight cases including terrorism charges.

Police authorities made foolproof security arrangements on the arrival of Shahbaz Sharif and Imran Khan at the Islamabad High Court.

