MCC awards life membership to Muhammad Hafeez, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Muhammad Hafeez was awarded the honourary membership of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday, which is in London and is considered one of the most prestigious cricket clubs.

Also known as the home of cricket (Lord’s Ground), announced the names of four Indian cricketers as well, including former captain Mahrendra Singh Dhoni, all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and women cricketers, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.

England’s 2019 World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, England’s Kevin Pietersen, Bangladesh’s Mashrafe Mortaza, South Africa’s fast bowler Dale Steyn and New Zealand’s former captain Ross Taylor was also among the new members.

Muhammad Hafeez thanked MCC as he tweeted, “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to MCC honouring life membership acknowledging my services to this beautiful game of cricket. Looking forward to meet new friends & add value as member of MCC.”

Muhammad Hafeez captained Pakistan in all three formats, as he was stand-in captain in ODIs and Tests, whereas he led Pakistan in two T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2014.